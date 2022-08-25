A work of art that is part of the "Imaginging a Different World" itinerant exhibition, which will be on display through 24 October 2022 at the Cultural Center of Spain in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Two visitors observe one of the works of art included in the "Imaginging a Different World" exhibition, which will be on display at the Cultural Center of Spain in Montevideo, Uruguay, through 24 October 2022. EFE/Alejandro Prieto

A work of art that is part of the "Imaginging a Different World" itinerant exhibition, which will be on display through 24 October 2022 at the Cultural Center of Spain in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Showcasing the connection between different environmental problems ranging from hydric stress to biodiversity loss to food sovereignty problems is the goal of "Imagining a Different World," a carbon-free itinerant art exhibit.

The exhibition includes works by 16 artists and collectives and is created locally with the "most sustainable materials possible" in each venue, curator Blanca de la Torre told Efe of a public art showing that has arrived in Uruguay after stops in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ecuador and Peru.