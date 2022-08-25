Showcasing the connection between different environmental problems ranging from hydric stress to biodiversity loss to food sovereignty problems is the goal of "Imagining a Different World," a carbon-free itinerant art exhibit.
The exhibition includes works by 16 artists and collectives and is created locally with the "most sustainable materials possible" in each venue, curator Blanca de la Torre told Efe of a public art showing that has arrived in Uruguay after stops in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ecuador and Peru.