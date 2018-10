A supermarket worker fills up shelves with imported breakfast cereals of the products that have been given an import suspension in Harare, Zimbabwe, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A customer buys bread flour of the products that have been given an import suspension in Harare, Zimbabwe, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

The government of Zimbabwe has lifted restrictions on the import of basic products, as the African country has plunged into a supply crisis on the back of a worsening economic situation, official sources reported Wednesday.

The government seeks to replace the stocks in supermarkets after three weeks of compulsive purchasing by citizens, who are buying up products for fear of future shortages.