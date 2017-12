A traveller pushes the baggage as taxis wait for passengers outside of the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 January 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

A Zimbabwean family has been stranded at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport for over two months, after they unsuccessfully tried to fly to Spain to seek political asylum, an official confirmed to EFE on Thursday.

Colonel Cherngron Rimphadee, deputy spokesperson of the Immigration Bureau, told EFE that the family - four adults, and four children aged 2, 6, 7 and 11 years - has been interviewed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.