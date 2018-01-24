A Zimbabwean family of four adults and four minors traveled to the Philippines with the assistance of the United Nations after being stranded for three months at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the Thai capital, official sources said Wednesday.
Colonel Cherngron Rimpadee, deputy immigration police spokesperson, told EFE that the Zimbabweans departed Monday and have been put up at a center of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Philippines, although it is unclear whether the Philippines is their destination country.