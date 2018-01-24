Thai airport officials talk to members of a Zimbabwean family that has been stranded for three months at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 27, 2017 (issued Dec. 28, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/STR THAILAND OUT

A Zimbabwean family of four adults and four minors traveled to the Philippines with the assistance of the United Nations after being stranded for three months at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the Thai capital, official sources said Wednesday.

Colonel Cherngron Rimpadee, deputy immigration police spokesperson, told EFE that the Zimbabweans departed Monday and have been put up at a center of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Philippines, although it is unclear whether the Philippines is their destination country.