A handout photo provided by the University of Florida Veterinary School shows Dr Garrett Fraess (R) trying to extract a shoe from the stomach of a crocodile by accessing it through the esophagus, at the university in St. Augustine, Florida, issued Feb. 18, 2021. EFE/Vetmed-UF/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Zipliner's shoe removed from stomach of huge crocodile in Florida

A huge female Nile crocodile from a zoo in St. Augustine, Florida, had to undergo surgery to have a zipliner's shoe removed from her stomach.

Anuket, measuring 3.2 meters (10.5 feet) long and weighing 154 kilograms (341 pounds), is recovering at the Alligator Farm Zoological Park from surgery performed at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. EFE-EPA