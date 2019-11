A bear at La Aurora zoo in Guatemala City investigates a food-filled pumpkin on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Romina, the resident bengal tiger at La Aurora zoo in Guatemala City, sniffs a food-filled pumpkin on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Lemurs at La Aurora zoo in Guatemala City dig into a food-filled pumpkin on Thursday, Oct. 31. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Zoo animals in Guatemala feast on treat-filled pumpkins for Halloween

Keepers at Guatemala City's La Aurora zoo marked Halloween on Thursday by giving the animals pumpkins stuffed with fish, meat, fruit and vegetables.

Capuchin monkeys, coatis, lemurs, bears, rhinos, wolves and the zoo's resident Bengal tiger, Romina, were among those to get the treat.