A bear at a zoo in Rio de Janeiro, eating a frozen treat to keep cool from the sweltering heat in Brazil. Jan 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Antonio Lacerda.

An elephant taking a bath at a zoo in Rio de Janeiro to keep cool from the sweltering heat in Brazil. Jan 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Antonio Lacerda.

Felines and bears at the Rio de Janeiro zoo in Brazil are getting frozen concoctions based on their usual fare to help them endure temperatures topping 40 C (104 F).

The big cats get a sorbet of meat and blood, while the bears enjoy giant fruit popsicles.