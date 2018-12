Handout photo released by the Tiergarten Schoenbrunn (Vienna Zoo) shows the Panda twins in their transport boxes being loaded onto an airplane at Vienna airport after they departed Vienna Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Dec 02, 2018 (issued Dec 03, 2018). According to reports, the two-year-old panda twins Fu Feng and Fu Ban left Vienna Zoo and are now on their way to their new home in Gengda, China. EFE-EPA/VIENNA ZOO / DANIEL ZUPANC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The female Yang Yang Panda with her twin cubs, female Fu Feng and her brother Fu Ban, in their enclosure at Vienna Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Jan 6, 2017. The Yang-Yang Panda gave birth to the twin Pandas on Aug 7, 2016, in Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo. EFE-EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Handout photo released by the Tiergarten Schoenbrunn (Vienna Zoo) shows the Panda twins in their transport boxes at Vienna airport after departing Vienna Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Dec 2, 2018 (issued Dec 3, 2018). According to reports, the two-year-old panda twins Fu Feng and Fu Ban left Vienna Zoo and are now on their way to their new home in Gengda, China. EFA-EPA /VIENNA ZOO / DANIEL ZUPANC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

One of the twin Panda cubs in its enclosure at Vienna Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Jan 6, 2017. The Yang-Yang Panda gave birth to the twin Pandas, female Fu Feng and her brother Fu Ban, on Aug 7, 2016, in Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo. EFE-EPA/FLORIAN WIESER

Handout photo released by the Tiergarten Schoenbrunn (Vienna Zoo) shows one of the Panda twins in a transport box as the animals depart Vienna Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Dec 2, 2018 (issued Dec 3, 2018). According to reports, the two-year-old panda twins Fu Feng and Fu Ban left Vienna Zoo and are now on their way to their new home in Gengda, China. EFE-EPA/VIENNA ZOO / DANIEL ZUPANC HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Twin baby pandas born two years ago in the Austrian capital's zoo were flown out to China on Monday, where from now on they will live in the Gengda panda sanctuary in Central China, according to a zoo spokesperson.

The female cub is called "Fu Feng," which stands for "Happy Phoenix," a reference to a legendary bird that is reborn from flames, which along with dragons forms part of mythology.