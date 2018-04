A sun bear licks frozen fruit juice given to it by a zoo keeper during a hot day at the Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A chimpanzee licks frozen fruit juice given to it by a zoo keeper during a hot day at the Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A elephant takes a cooling bath in a pool with its zoo keeper during a hot day at the Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Animal keepers working at a zoo in the Thai capital Bangkok resorted to giving the creatures in their care portions of frozen fruit on Tuesday in a bid to offer them some relief from hot weather, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist.

A chimpanzee clung onto a block of frozen pineapple and watermelon and a bear was given a similarly icy treat at Dusit Zoo, while an elephant took a splash in a pool with the help of its keeper.