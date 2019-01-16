Studio Pacifico is born to shine, created by two of the most creative minds in the US Hispanic and Mexican production industries, with the desire to fill the need of a boutique production company that has the experience and the flexibility that the current market requires. The founders, Mauricio Piccone, former Executive VP of Endemol Shine Latino, and Sergio Lazarov, former VP of Production, decided to unite forces to bring unique content to the entertainment industry. Both know different aspects of the business having produced for important clients such as Netflix ,Telemundo, Univision, Televisa, Azteca, Sony, and Turner.

These Tour de Force Executive Producers have been at the head of the most successful shows that have been produced in non scripted like Big Brother, Masterchef, Mira Quien Baila, Extreme Makeover Home Edition, Que Viva: The Chosen One with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Todo o Nada, and Fear Factor among others. In scripted, they produced two seasons of "El Vato", winning an International Emmy Award for the second season, and most recently for Netflix "Nicky Jam: El Ganador" with amazing results.

Mauricio Piccone's background comes strong after 25 years of resilient experience in the entertainment industry having been a part of Endemol Mexico, Endemol Shine Latino, in charge of the US Hispanic and Mexican markets, and Telemundo.

Sergio Lazarov, is a brilliant Executive Producer, Showrunner and Director. Sergio has directed and produced some of the biggest franchises in Television to date such as X Factor, Got Talent, The Voice and the Apprentice.

Studio Pacifico's upcoming projects include, several scripted series with genres ranging from Comedy to Sci-Fi or Anime, documentaries, and original entertainment formats.

"La Muralla" (The Wall), being developed in partnership with Ecuavisa Internacional, is a ten episode series of a group of teenagers facing the end of the world while coming of age.

Studio Pacifico has a strategic partnership with the acclaimed Venezuelan director, Hernán Jabes and producer, Adrian Geyer for the scripted series, "Thanatos" and "No Overtime", among others, and a participation in their upcoming movie "Jezabel", which is currently in post-production.

In the Anime genre, two series, "Urbis" and "Steamers", are being developed, along with a Japanese studio that will soon be announced and counting with the interest of the well-known actor Peter Capaldi.

Original Formats:

"Coloring the world by OKUDA", a documentary series based on the life and works around the world of the renowned Spanish artist, Okuda San Miguel, which will be directed by Blas Egea.

"Models and Rock", a new reality show that is a perfect combination of alternative models with a Rock and Roll twist.

"The Nap", a unique "Hunger Games' style" reality competition show in which contestants face grueling physical challenges in a wide open space.

"Miami Vibes", a glamorous celebrity interview show hosted by Colate, where guests will open their hearts and homes.

Studio Pacifico contacts:

mauricio@studiopacifico.tv or sergio@studiopacifico.tv

For Interviews contact: olgainnergy@gmail.com