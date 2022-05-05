Being on Verizon pays off big - new and current customers get a free 5G phone

Get more 5G, more entertainment and a free 5G phone, on us, with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans

What you need to know:

All of our customers, new and current, can now get an iPhone 13 on us (128GB) - or up to $800 to put toward a new 5G phone - with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans.1Unlock up to $90/month of value – the most included value in the industry - with our best 5G Unlimited plansNEW YORK, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The impact of rising gas, food and home utility prices has Americans looking for more ways to save. In fact, more than two in five (42%) plan to reevaluate their expenses and/or look for ways to save money each month.2 When it matters most, we’re making it easier than ever to get more for your money by offering new and current customers one of our best deals yet. All of our customers,new and current, can now get an iPhone 13 on us (128GB) - or up to $800 to put toward a new 5G phone - with select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plans. iPhone 13 offers a sophisticated design, the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, incredibly durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an advanced 5G experience, and cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos.

Get more of the best for less – just in time for Mother’s Day.

Our best 5G Unlimited plans offer up to $90/month of value – the most included value in the industry. Already paying for entertainment services? Verizon’s premium 5G Unlimited plans include incredible savings and the most popular entertainment, like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, plus, 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage and TravelPass in addition to high-speed 5G Home Internet offered at only $25 per month3 with an eligible premium 5G Unlimited plan and Auto Pay.

A better home internet is here.

Ultra-fast and ultra-simple home Internet starting at just $25 per month?3 Yes, please! Verizon’s 5G Home Internet offers plug-and-play self setup, guaranteed pricing, no annual contracts, no extra fees and no data overages or equipment charges. Visit www.verizon.com/home for availability in your area.

Where can you get more?

There are so many ways to get your new 5G phone: pop into a Verizon retail store, order online or through the MyVerizon app, grab it in-store through our new express pickup lockers, or have your phone shipped directly to you. If you’re looking for the industry’s best value, there’s never been a better time.

New customers and those who have been with us since the beginning, get a 5G phone on us, with a select trade-in and select 5G Unlimited plan: www.verizon.com/deals.

Wait, there’s more…

Any new or existing customer who takes advantage of this promotion in-store on May 11, 2022, will be entered for a chance to win concert tickets to select shows. More information can be found beginning May 10.4 Learn more about Verizon deals at www.verizon.com/deals.

