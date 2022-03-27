Dominican businessman Jairo Gonzalez strengthens international business relationships

Harvest Trading Cap continues to expand in international markets, this time being part of the friendship meeting between El Salvador and Israel.

MIAMI, March 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday March 23rd, 2022 Jairo Gonzalez MA CEO of Harvest Trading Cap had the honor of being a special guest of Mr. Yossi Abadi Honorary Consul of El Salvador in Israel at the Ties of Friendship Cocktail between Israel - El Salvador, this event was held at the Sheraton President Hotel. The event was commemorated with the objective of strengthening the friendly relations and commercial exchange between both nations.

Jairo Gonzalez traveled from the Dominican Republic to the city of San Salvador to be part of this worthy ceremony, where he witnessed the appointment of Mr. Yossi Abadi Honorary Consul of El Salvador in Israel, listed by Forbes magazine as "The most recognized Israeli in Central America" and "One of the opinion leaders in Latin America for his social vision".

González in continuity with the educational development plan in blockchain technologies in collaboration and representation with the Jerusalem Foundation chaired by Dr. Laura Ventura, took advantage of this space to express the progress and projections that they wish to continue developing for growth in the field of new financial technologies (Fintech) to local and international entrepreneurs, officials and other special guests.

Among the special guests were the current Vice President of the Government of the Republic of El Salvador Dr. Felix Augusto Antonio Ulloa, Director of Reconstruction of the Social Fabric Mr. Carlos Marroquin, Secretary of Innovation of the Presidency of the Republic of El Salvador Ms. Claudia Larin, Ambassador of Mexico in El Salvador Mr. Ricardo Cantu Garza, Mayor of Tepecoyo Janet Gonzalez and Deputy for the Department of Santa Ana Mr. Jose Safie.

Likewise, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Binance is one of the most popular cryptoasset exchange houses in the world and its cryptocurrencies BNB is one of the most traded on the market, behind bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.

This event, is the expression of the friendship of two great peoples and their desire for solidarity, rapprochement, cultural, economic exchange, visions and traditions.

"In less than three years, El Salvador has experienced one of the most historic transformations we have witnessed in recent decades. El Salvador went from being the most violent country in the world, to a country full of opportunities. It went from being a country of fear, to a country of hope." Yossi Abadi expressed.

"El Salvador, being the first country to recognize bitcoin as legal tender, not only made history, not only broke paradigms, but also turned its territory into a magnet for high caliber investors," he added.

Aware of the needs and difficulties that represented the Salvadoran nation, giving way to the development of new technologies and expansion for large entrepreneurs and international investors, in that aspect Israel and El Salvador can generate an extraordinary alliance, an alliance between the Bitcoin Nation and the Start Up Nation.

