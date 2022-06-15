Experience fútbol like never before with Verizon

Verizon has exclusively partnered with LaLiga, Alianza de Futbol, and Mexican soccer legends to give customers access to events and experiences like never before.

As the Official Regional Partner of LaLiga, Verizon customers will have access to top-tier experiences like ElClásico live watch parties, meet and greets with soccer legends, and a chance to participate in a custom online gaming competition.

Via Verizon’s partnership with Alianza de Futbol, customers have a chance to meet some of Mexico’s most popular soccer legends during the Verizon Copa Alianza tour, with soccer tournaments taking place in 10 cities across the country.



NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention all soccer fans: experience soccer on a whole new level on the network more people rely on, with exclusive partnerships via LaLiga and Alianza de Futbol, and experiences only on Verizon.

The best soccer partnerships in the industry - with exclusive access for Verizon customers

Verizon has partnered with LaLiga, Spain’s top professional football division, as the Official Regional Partner, granting customers access to top tier experiences like ElClásico live watch parties, meet and greets with soccer legends and a chance to participate in a custom online gaming competition - eLaLiga. For more information about LaLiga click here.

Verizon is also the official partner of Alianza de Futbol, the leading national organization dedicated to the support and development of amateur Hispanic soccer in the United States. The 2022 Copa Alianza tour consists of amateur soccer tournaments taking place across 10 cities: Phoenix, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, El Paso and Austin. The tour kicked off in Phoenix over Memorial Day weekend and is scheduled to continue through November 2022.

"At Verizon the needs of our customers influence how we approach plans, products and offerings. That’s why we include unlimited calls and roaming to Mexico as part of our Unlimited plans, and most recently, added calling to almost all countries in Latin America at no additional cost - speaking directly to the needs of our Hispanic base,” said Arturo Picicci, Executive Director of Consumer Marketing at Verizon. "Now, we’re taking it even further, bringing together the best soccer experiences that Hispanic customers love only on Verizon. With prestigious properties like LaLiga, partnerships with legendary Mexican soccer players, and grassroots tournaments like Verizon Copa Alianza, we’re providing experiences and unprecedented access tied to game-changing tech.”

A chance to meet your favorite soccer legends at Copa Alianza

Soccer fans on Verizon will have the opportunity to meet some of Mexico's most popular soccer legends, including former national team players Oribe Peralta, Pavel Pardo, Oswaldo Sanchez and Jorge Campos. Check out the schedule below and come visit:

City Date Time Alianza de Futbol

Event Location Players Dallas June 18 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Harold Patterson Sports Center Oribe Peralta Houston July 9 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Bear Creek Pioneers Park Pavel Pardo Chicago July 16 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Stuart Sports Complex Pavel Pardo NYC August 6 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Randall's Island Park Oswaldo Sanchez LA August 20 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM San Bernardino Soccer Complex Jorge Campos

See full details here: https://alianzadefutbol.com/alianza/verizon-copa

Stream your favorite games and talk to loved ones overseas, with perks only on Verizon

Transform your living room into the best fan experience with Verizon Home Internet, starting at just $25 per month with Auto Pay and one of our premium 5G mobile plans. And if you are on the go, experience speeds up to 10x faster than Verizon 4G LTE speeds on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and don’t miss a moment of your favorite game.

Don’t forget, Verizon customers can stream their favorite LaLiga games on ESPN+, with streaming options included with select 5G Unlimited plans. And, as always, talk and text to Mexico and Canada is included on select 5G Unlimited plans. For more information visit: https://www.verizon.com/plans/unlimited/ .

Verizon’s super-fast 5G Ultra Wideband provides a broadband-like connection in more than 75 stadiums and arenas and over 1700 cities around the country.

And for those staying in touch with loved ones in Latin America, Global Choice is included in select plans at no cost. Global Choice is the international calling plan that provides a select number of long distance calling minutes to new and existing qualified customers so they can access up to five hours per month to call their friends and loved ones in one of 17 countries in Latin America - including Cuba - with discounted rates for additional hours. For more information visit: verizon.com/globalchoice .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

