Harvest Trading Cap Tours Urban Wellness and Opportunity Center (CUBO)

MIAMI, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 5, 2022 Jairo Gonzalez MA CEO of Harvest Trading Cap, Executive Director of Harvest Trading Cap Academy Lic. Gregorix Polanco, President of Fundación Jerusalem Dr. Laura Ventura and Harvest Trading Cap committee, were received by the Director of Reconstruction of the Social Fabric Lic. Carlos Marroquin among other government entities, event that took place at the Urban Center of Wellness and Opportunities (CUBO) Colonia Zacamil, El Salvador.



Carlos Marroquín made official the delivery of 2,000 educational scholarships with a valuation of USD $3,000,000.00. For which he thanked and highlighted the great work done by the Jerusalem Foundation to be the mediator that the prestigious Dominican company Harvest Trading Cap act in favor of this community.

Marroquin also showed the facilities of the center, showing the different areas, among which are: the care area, video games area and library, both for children and youth. In this area they had the opportunity to share and play with the children and youth of this community who at the time were using the aforementioned physical space.

The Centro Urbano de Bienestar y Oportunidades (CUBO) is the first development center as a pilot at the national level. It is characterized for being integral at a social level and impacting the children and young people of El Salvador so that they can maximize their talents through sports and education.

"Today we are known as a country, to the point that businessmen from the Dominican Republic set their eyes to come to invest and give their knowledge", words of Carlos Marroquín.

Dr. Laura Ventura, President of the Jerusalem Foundation, expressed that it was a privilege to be in the country and to be part of the constant transformation that President Nayib Bukele is promoting by supporting young Salvadorans.

For his part, Jairo Gonzalez felt honored to be part of the development and provide benefits that contribute to knowledge that serve for the diversification of new income opportunities and economic alternatives.

