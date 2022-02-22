Ivonne Valdes Named Sorenson Communications Chief Product Officer and Executive VP of Business Development

Seasoned Silicon Valley executive committed to responding to customer needs

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ivonne Valdes was named Sorenson Communications’ Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of Business Development. Valdes’ experience spans international sales, cybersecurity oversight, go-to-market strategies and includes a continual focus on enhancing the customer experience.

“Ivonne is a transformative business leader, with a proven track record of advancing strategic product and business initiatives,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson Communications, the leading provider of American Sign Language interpreting and phone captioning services. “Ivonne’s vision supports our efforts to connect people through accessible and inclusive communication as we continue to expand internationally. We welcome her to our executive team.”

Prior to joining Sorenson and since 2016, Valdes was the global senior vice president of accounts for Schneider Electric, where she oversaw strategic sales and customer experience for the Global Data Center Segment and synced business models across multiple business units. Under her leadership, the company experienced double-digit growth. As the leader responsible for global enterprise customers, including the Fortune 100, she managed more than $1 billion in annual revenue globally.

From 2010 to 2016, Valdes served in various vice presidential roles and divisions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. She worked cross functionally to define, implement, and execute new services and go-to-market strategies, and was responsible for data center care, infrastructure automation and infrastructure as a service.

Prior to Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Valdes held senior sales leadership positions at Oracle Corporation and Sun Microsystems.

”I am honored to join a company that aims to change the world, one conversation at a time – and to be part of the transformation,” said Ms. Valdes. “I’m excited to support the development of next-generation technology and services that give new and existing communities advanced options for communication.”

Valdes joins Sorenson with an array of awards, which include the 2020 Silicon Valley Women of Influence Award, the 2020 HITEC Hall of Fame, and the Infrastructure Masons 2019 Global Diversity and Inclusion Champion award.

Valdes chairs the HITEC Foundation and serves on the sales advisory board for Virtual Power Systems and Kloudspot.

Valdes received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Caldwell University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She holds a CERT Certification in cybersecurity oversight from Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute.

An American Sign Language and British Sign Language video accompanying this announcement is available on the Sorenson press page.

About Sorenson Communications, LLC

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications (www.sorenson.com) was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.



