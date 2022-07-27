Now, get Disney+ for 6 months on us with Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plans

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, there are more incredible movies and shows coming to Verizon Prepaid customers on-the-go or at home, on us. Content is king and Verizon is offering the magic of Disney+ to prepaid customers for six months when they activate or upgrade to Prepaid Unlimited plans .1



“So many Verizon customers already enjoy incredible Disney+ content through our long-standing relationship via our postpaid Unlimited plans, and today, we’re excited to expand that to Verizon Prepaid Unlimited customers,” said Angie Klein, chief revenue officer of Verizon Prepaid. “Verizon customers come to us for choice, value and for the network America relies on. Now, our Verizon Prepaid customers can take advantage of some of the best in entertainment too, with an unlimited prepaid plan that offers six months of Disney+ on us.”

Stream all Disney+ has to offer

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Now, Prepaid customers can stream classic films, binge on a favorite series and discover a new original on Disney+ for six months on us, then $7.99/mo after. Don’t miss upcoming releases, like the all-new animated special “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” (Aug. 5); a collection of five original animated shorts entitled “I Am Groot” (Aug. 10); the new live action reimagining of “Pinocchio” (Sept. 8); and the highly anticipated “Hocus Pocus 2” (Sept 30), among many others.

Plenty to love with Verizon Prepaid Unlimited

Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plans offer unlimited calling within the United States and to Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as unlimited texting within the U.S. and to over 200 international destinations. For those traveling, enjoy unlimited calls, text and data from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Choose the Unlimited Plus plan and enjoy 5G Ultra Wideband speeds that are up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE, plus mobile hotspot.2

Verizon offers even more value with loyalty discount pricing. Save $5 per month after three months of service and an additional $5 per month after nine months, for a total of $10 per month of savings on plans $40 or higher. Save an additional $5 after your first month of service when you sign up for Auto Pay using a credit or debit card.

Prepaid plans offer a variety of pricing and device options that are flexible with no credit checks, deposits or annual contracts required, all on the network America relies on. For more information on Verizon Prepaid plans and our new Disney+ on us offer, please visit https://www.verizon.com/plans/prepaid for more information.

Today’s announcement builds on Verizon’s expanding value segment, addressing customer needs across all segments of the prepaid market through its diversified portfolio of brands.

1 Disney+ on us for 6 months; then auto-renews at then-current monthly price (currently $7.99+tax per month) after promo period ends unless you cancel. Must activate an Unlimited $65 or $75 plan between 7.27.22 and 1.31.23 and remain on the plan to retain offer. New Disney+ subscribers only. Must be 18+. Add’l terms apply. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2022 Disney and its related entities.

2 5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. DVD-quality streaming (up to 480p) on smartphones in 4G LTE/5G Nationwide. Mobile Hotspot access includes Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband Mobile Hotspot when in a 5G Ultra Wideband location plus 10 GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE data, then speeds up to 600 Kbps the remainder of the month. Your data experience and functionality of some data applications such as streaming video or audio may be impacted.

