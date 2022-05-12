Save more with Verizon: Military, first responders, teachers and nurses get our best pricing

Qualifying customers can save up to $300 a year on our best 5G Unlimited plans

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon celebrates those who serve, inspire and take care of us now and always, by offering our best pricing on 5G Unlimited plans from America’s most reliable 5G network1.



Military, first responders, teachers and nurses with personal accounts save up to $25 a month on our best 5G Unlimited phone plans2 – which adds up to $300 a year – and can also take advantage of Fios 300 Mbps home internet for as low as $34.99/mo with enrollment in Auto Pay3.

Verizon’s high-performance 5G Ultra Wideband network can provide game-changing benefits, like speeds up to 10 times faster than median Verizon 4G LTE speeds. It currently connects 110 million people in over 1,700 cities around the country, and is expected to cover 175 million people by the end of 2022.

If you fall into one of the following categories, you can access Verizon’s special savings:

First responders: firefighters, police, EMS workers, retirees, volunteers and immediate family of those fallen in the line of duty.

firefighters, police, EMS workers, retirees, volunteers and immediate family of those fallen in the line of duty. Military: active military members, reservists, cadets, gold star families and veterans.

active military members, reservists, cadets, gold star families and veterans. Teachers: K-12 teachers and post-secondary professors.

K-12 teachers and post-secondary professors. Nurses: registered, practical and licensed nurses, ARNP, RN, PN/LPN, ARPN and respiratory therapists.

To learn more, please visit www.verizon.com/featured/giving-more/ .

Join us in supporting those who give the most

Verizon partners with the Wounded Warrior Project, First Responder Children’s Association, American Nurses Foundation and National Education Association Foundation to support military, first responders, nurses, teachers and their families. Please join us in supporting these amazing organizations. For more information on how to support and donate www.verizon.com/featured/giving-more/ .

15G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. Most reliable 5G network based on first place rankings in RootMetrics’ 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2021. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types, excluding C-band. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

2With 2 - 3 lines on 5G Do More, 5G Play More and 5G Get More plans. Plus taxes & fees. For personal lines only. 5G Unlimited plans: $10/mo account discount applied to single line; $25/mo account discount applied to 2-3 lines; $20/mo account discount applied to 4+ lines. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic on 5G Start plan; for 5G Play More and 5G Do More plans, your smartphone and Mobile Hotspot data only after 50 GB/mo of 5G Nationwide or 4G LTE data. Mobile Hotspot not available on 5G Start. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

3Plus taxes & equipment charges.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Ana Rosella Ibarra

[email protected]