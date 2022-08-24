Sorenson Awarded Fourth Prestigious Recognition by Forbes This Year

Sorenson named to list of Best-in-State Employers 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson, the global leader in inclusive communication technologies for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, was named to the Forbes America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 list. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“This recognition celebrates the dedication and pursuit of excellence by our incredible employees who unitedly support the needs of our diverse communities,” said Sorenson Chief Human Resources Officer Brian Breinholt. “They are passionate and proud to be part of important human interactions that facilitate communication, create connections, and enhance relationships between people. Our employees are the force behind our services. They are also the people who build our inclusive, energizing, and collaborative culture.”

The Best-in-State Employers list is the fourth Forbes list to which Sorenson has been named in 2022. In February, Sorenson was named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers 2022. In April, Sorenson was named to the list of Best Employers for Diversity 2022. And, in July, the company was named a Best Employers for Women 2022.

Companies named in America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 70,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,380 employer brands were ranked among the top employers. Sorenson ranked number 23!

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industry and state that stood out either positively or negatively.

Sorenson, which employs nearly 10,000 people in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and the U.K., offers flexible schedules and remote work opportunities. Sorenson is the largest private employer of sign language interpreters and leads the industry in rigorous training and professional development of interpreters, who make up the majority of the company’s workforce.

