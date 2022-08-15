Sorenson Captioning Provides N. American Colleges, Universities Options to Widen Circles of Communication Inclusion

New services offer meaningful access to information, opportunities, and ongoing success

Sorenson is raising the bar in expectations for higher education DEI, compliance initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission to advocate for inclusive communication for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse communities globally, language services provider Sorenson today announced an expansion of its captioning services for use in higher education. These services will provide participants – students, faculty, and staff with unique visual and linguistic learning styles – with access to critical information that will enable them to learn, contribute, and flourish beyond the campus setting.

Sorenson will now provide on-demand captioning, which will include communication access real time translation (CART) and transcription services. The announcement comes as demand for these services is increasing among colleges and universities that are looking for solutions to drive recruitment, enrollment, engagement, and graduation rates among today’s students and higher education employees.

“The classroom is an important backdrop for true learning and human understanding. As a leader in innovative communication technology, we are connecting learners and teachers in various settings through the power of language – across signed, spoken, and written communication,” said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez. “We’re urging colleges and universities to learn more about disability rights. That knowledge will inform them about ways they can enhance the experiences of their students, faculty, and staff. Implementing inclusive communication technologies can bridge languages and cultures, increase learning and understanding, and give participants the opportunity to transform their lives.”

Providing options for sign language interpreting and captioning often fulfills compliance and legal requirements for functionally-equivalent communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people while, simultaneously, holds the institution accountable and reduces liability, all while enhancing the educational institutions’ commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEI +A) initiatives and complying with accommodation laws.

Sorenson’s newest captioning service includes on-demand and CART services, ideal for higher education and live learning. Captions and transcripts of class accommodate different approaches to learning, support an inclusive learning environment, provide the option to use a live captioning agent with expertise in specialized course topics, and increase comprehension and accuracy of information.

Since 2011, Sorenson has provided phone captioning – under its CaptionCall brand – for hard-of-hearing people who need captions to use the telephone effectively. In addition, Sorenson, one of the largest private employers of Deaf people in America, is the world’s leader in sign language interpretation and provides on-site, in-person interpreting as well as remote, or over video, sign language interpretation.

“Sorenson is a customer-centric company, and we will continually evolve to meet the diverse needs of our diverse communities,” Rodriguez said. “To become a more inclusive world, we need to offer real, accessible, and inclusive technologies.”

About Sorenson

Sorenson taps the power of language for human relationships to thrive. As one of the world’s leading language services providers and the world’s leading provider of accessible communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages. Sorenson offers caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.