Sorenson Launches Spanish Language Option for ntouch iOS

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson, the world’s leading provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, announced a new Spanish language option for ntouch® mobile for iOS® users. This localization feature means users who have their iOS device language set to Spanish will now see ntouch mobile text in Spanish.



“This new option for our Spanish language community is another important step in expanding our accessible communication offerings. We strive to ensure the highest quality of services and products for our customers by creating true functional equivalency,” said Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez.

To use the Spanish version of ntouch mobile for iOS, users should first download or update the ntouch mobile app on their iPhone or iPad. Users will also need to ensure their device’s default language setting is Spanish in order to see the Spanish text in ntouch mobile.

The announcement follows Sorenson’s commitment to an expanded presence in Puerto Rico, which includes the hiring of American Sign Language (ASL) and Spanish interpreters on the island. Sorenson processes more than 140 million conversations each year and remains the industry leader in accessible communications, services and technology for Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities throughout the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Sorenson’s sign language interpretation and captioning services help relationships thrive by leveraging the power of language.



“Diversity of language is in Sorenson’s roots, and that diversity remains key to our innovation,” continued Rodriguez. “We are dedicated to providing ubiquitous communications capabilities for Deaf and hard-of-hearing customers and driving sustainable impact across our communities, one conversation at a time.”

Watch an ASL video here.

About Sorenson

Sorenson taps the power of language for human relationships to thrive. As one of the world’s leading language services providers and the world’s leading provider of accessible communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages. Sorenson offers caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.



