The Warrior Women of Afro-Peruvian Music by Just Play Nominated for Latin GRAMMY® Award

Documentary film accompanying extraordinary album receives nomination in the Best Long Form Music Video category



Just Play (@justplayglobal), an ongoing travel music series about global unity, creativity and freedom as expressed by 285 international musicians in the Americas was created in 2013 by music producer and New York bassist Matt Geraghty (@geraghty_bass)

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ The Warrior Women of Afro-Peruvian Music ” is a music documentary film, serialized into 10 chapters, accompanying this extraordinary album under the same name. The resulting film in its entirety has now been nominated for a Latin GRAMMY® Award in the category of Best Long Form Music Video. Video producers/directors Matt Geraghty, Araceli Poma & Daniel Thissen, proudly share the nomination alongside 9 Afro-Peruvian female artists and a roster of US and Peruvian producers/musicians.

The final round of voting to determine Latin GRAMMY® winners will begin Oct. 8, 2020. Winners will be revealed by The Latin Recording Academy on Nov. 19 at the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards’ Premiere and telecast ceremonies, airing live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT).

Often overshadowed by their male counterparts in Peruvian culture, these talented women are deserving of the spotlight. The women — vocalists, Araceli Poma, Rosa Guzmán, Charo Goyoneche, Sofía Buitrón, Maricarmen Padilla, Milagros Guerrero, Victoria Villalobos, percussionists, Catalina Robles and Gisella Giurfa — aspire to a future free of racism and sexism in Peru.

“With strong voices and stellar musicianship, these women pose a challenge to racism, sexism and marginalization, seizing their place in Peru’s musical culture and beyond.”

The sum total is a music deeply reflective of Just Play’s mission: to capture spontaneous musical collaborations and stories, rich in local history and cultural heritage, acting as a catalyst for demystifying cultural differences.



Album produced by Executive Producer and bassist Matt Geraghty, Musical Director and Producer, Javier Lazo, Producer Zé Luis (Music/Content Producer, Recording and Mixing Engineer). In Peru Just Play is produced and coordinated by producer Araceli Poma. To view the complete list of credits visit www.justplay.world/credits .