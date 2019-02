This is a test from GlobeNewswire

This is a test from GlobeNewswire. Readers are advised to disregard. TESTING -- TESTING -- TESTING -- TESTING -- TESTING -- TESTING -- TESTING -- TESTING -END- CONTACT: Karen Yu

Senior Director, Global Head of GlobeNewswire Media Relations

Direct: +1 310 258 6917

Mobile: +1 626 389 7427