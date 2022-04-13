Verizon adds calling to more countries in Latin America, including Cuba, at no additional cost

Staying in touch with loved ones has never been easier or more affordable with Global Choice, the international calling plan now included in select plans

What you need to know:

Starting today, qualified new and existing wireless customers can stay in touch with their loved ones in more countries in Latin America at no additional cost with Global Choice¹ Qualified customers can now choose one of 17 countries in Latin America to add to their plan, including Cuba, Honduras, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Paraguay and PanamaVerizon is the only carrier that provides a block of monthly international calling minutes to Cuba at no costBASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon knows how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones who may be outside of the U.S. That’s why, starting today, we have added more Latin American countries to be part of Global Choice, at no cost with select 5G Unlimited plans.

With Global Choice, the international calling plan that provides a select number of long distance calling minutes, new and existing qualified customers can access up to five hours per month to call their friends and loved ones in one of 17 countries in Latin America at no additional charge, with discounted rates for additional hours. Verizon is the only carrier to include a block of monthly international calling minutes to Cuba at no additional cost. And, as always, talk and text to Mexico and Canada is included on select 5G Unlimited plans.

“At Verizon we are committed to offering our Latinx customers the best value on the best network to help them stay connected to friends and family near and far,” said Nina Bibby, SVP Consumer Segment Marketing at Verizon. “We are proud to expand our Global Choice international calling plan to reach more countries in Latin America, including Cuba, so customers can receive a block of minutes every month to call their chosen country at no cost.”

More options for customers calling to and from the U.S., or coming to the the country for the first time

Global Choice gives customers access to international long distance calling with a monthly allowance of minutes to one of 17 select Latin American countries, now including Cuba, Honduras, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Paraguay and Panama in addition to Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Brazil, Guatemala, Chile, El Salvador, Ecuador and Bolivia.

Verizon also recently announced a partnership with Nova Credit that can help provide people that are new to the country access to the best 5G network and device promotions. Those relocating from certain countries to the U.S. can seamlessly opt-in to share their international credit history with Verizon as part of the application process to purchase the latest devices. That means no need to pay the full price up front with 0% interest on device financing.

Plus, for Verizon customers planning to visit loved ones abroad, 5G Do More and 5G Get More Unlimited plans include one day of International TravelPass per month at no additional cost. TravelPass lets you use your domestic talk, text and data in more than 210+ countries and destinations outside the U.S. for a set daily fee to call within the country you're visiting and calls back to the U.S.

To sign up or to learn more about Global Choice visit: verizon.com/globalchoice. To learn more about Verizon international credit visit: verizon.com/internationalcredit or about our Get More Plans and included TravelPass days, visit verizon.com/plans/unlimited.

1 Available for new and current wireless customers who add a line on postpaid 5G Unlimited plans only. For monthly access, must add Global Choice International plan and eligible country w/in 30 days of activating plan. $10/mo credit applied for select country; credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. International calling available from the U.S. to mobile or landline to only select countries starting at 30 min/mo of usage; then up to $0.65 per minute after monthly time allotment depending on country. See vzw.com for list of eligible countries and add’l rates. 2 Rates per minute apply once allowance has been used.

