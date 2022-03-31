Verizon, in partnership with Nova Credit, provides newcomers to the country access to the best 5G

Through this unique partnership, Verizon makes it easier for people that are new to the U.S. to get the best financing on the latest devices

What you need to know:

Verizon partnered with Nova Credit so your international credit history can travel with you. Verizon is the first carrier in the U.S. to provide people that are new to the country access to the best device promotions. No need to pay the full price upfront with 0% interest on device financing.This exclusive partnership with Nova Credit allows Verizon to remove a roadblock to credit that newcomers to the U.S. have historically faced.NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced a partnership with Nova Credit that will provide newcomers to the U.S. easy access to the best network and devices — something that has long been a challenge for those new to the country without U.S. credit history. Those relocating from certain countries to the U.S. for work, to study or personal reasons, can seamlessly opt-in to share their international credit history with Verizon as part of the application process, giving them access to the benefits and flexibility that come from our 5G Unlimited plans. Customers can leverage 0% interest on device payment plans up to 36 months on our most popular devices, as well as international calling features, such as Global Choice, to stay connected to home or loved ones from day one.“Verizon, in partnership with Nova Credit, is proud to be the first carrier in the U.S. to provide newcomers with easy access to the best devices on the best network,'' said Nina Bibby, SVP Consumer Segment Marketing at Verizon. “We understand that obtaining reliable cell phone service is a priority to those arriving in the U.S., many of whom have to start from scratch building a U.S. credit history, which makes basic tasks like purchasing a phone with financing nearly impossible.”“Obtaining a cell phone plan is an essential part of the relocation journey faced by millions of newcomers each year, yet they are forced to rely on very limited options,” said Nova Credit co-founder and CEO, Misha Esipov. “Our partnership with Verizon brings to life the Credit Passport® to enable newcomers to use their international credit history to unlock fair access to cell phones and financing.”

How does it work?

Those who don’t have a credit history in the U.S. will have the option to securely share their international credit history and once qualified, use their government-issued ID and such to complete the credit application through Verizon. New to country people who have a credit history in one of the following countries can apply for device financing by going to Verizon.com/internationalcredit or via their nearest Verizon store: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, South Korea, Spain and the United Kingdom.Verizon believes everyone deserves access to the best devices on the best network. For those looking for prepaid options, Verizon also offers prepaid phones, hotspot devices and plans, to learn more visit: verizon.com/prepaid

Access to the Nation’s most reliable 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon covers 100 million people across 1,700 cities with the nation’s most reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service, expanding to 175 million customers by the end of 2022.To learn more about our international credit, visit: verizon.com/internationalcredit

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is on a mission to accelerate financial inclusion and help underserved communities gain access to mainstream credit. The consumer-permissioned credit bureau helps U.S. newcomers to use their international credit history to apply for credit cards, auto loans, rental properties and more with the Credit Passport®. Through this offering, the company has built partnerships in over 20 countries to gain consumer-permissioned access to over a billion credit profiles. The company partners with financial services and tenant screening companies like American Express, MPOWER, SoFi and Yardi. Founded by immigrants, Nova Credit has offices in San Francisco and New York City, and is backed by leading investors including Kleiner Perkins, General Catalyst and Index Ventures. Learn more at www.novacredit.com

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:Ana [email protected]