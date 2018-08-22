The gilded ancient Roman horse head of Waldgirmes is on display at the Römerkastell Saalburg near Bad Homburg, Germany, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

A spectacular piece of an ancient Roman sculpture has become one of the main attractions at a new permanent exhibit hosted by a military fort in western Germany that protected the northern limits of the Roman empire from enemy Germanic tribes, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on Wednesday.

The fragment, a horse head made of gilded bronze probably stemming from an equestrian statue sculpted in the year 1 AD, was found in 2009 in the small town of Waldgirmes, located 450 kilometers (280 miles) to the west of Berlin. It is one of several ancient artifacts put on display at Saalburg – a nearby Roman "castellum" (military fortification) – to the delight of history buffs around the world.

"The Roman settlement of Waldgirmes shows that the region already had a long and eventful history before the Limes (imperial boundary) was established," read a press release by the Saalburg archaeological park. "The venue offers, through its expertise, an ideal exhibition environment for the horse head and other discoveries."

The lead researcher of the Waldgirmes dig, Gabriele Rasbach of the German Archaeological Institute (DAI), told National Geographic magazine that the horse head was found deep within a Roman-era well, where it was probably thrown into as part of a ritual sacrifice that was common among northern European tribes at the time.

The settlement was evacuated a few years after the history-changing Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 AD, in which an alliance of Germanic tribes led by the legendary chieftain Arminius annihilated an estimated 20,000 Roman legionaries under the command of Publius Quinctilius Varus, thus putting an end to Rome's expansionary ambitions to the east of the Rhine river.

The new exhibit was set up in close collaboration between researchers, diggers from the DAI's Roman-Germanic committee and Saalburg's museum educators; it includes original artifacts, large-format photographs and a 3-D animation showing a virtual reconstruction of the erstwhile settlement.

In addition, the display's grand opening on Sunday saw reenactments by fellows of the First Roman Cohort of Opladen, a historical society dedicated to reconstructing the equipment and way of life of Roman soldiers, including the baking of traditional bread; while another group, the Legio Prima Augusta Germanica demonstrated how field tents were set up and craftsmen showcased ancient metalworking techniques.