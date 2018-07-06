A view of a new bridge across the Yessil River that was provided by the Atyrau region on the Caspian coast to mark the 20th anniversary of Astana's designation as Kazakhstan's capital. Astana celebrated the occasion on July 6, 2018, with a great craft fair and various activities for children. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

A young man poses with a falcon, an animal frequently used by nomadic people in Kazakhstan for hunting, during a crafts fair set up on July 6, 2018, as part of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Astana's designation as the Central Asian nation's capital. EPA-EFE/Kulpash Konyrova

A man poses in Astana on July 6, 2018, in front of a "yurt," a traditional tent used as a dwelling by nomads in the steppes of Central Asia. On July 6, Astana celebrated the 20th anniversary of its designation as the capital of Kazakhstan with a great craft fair and various activities for children. EPA-EFE/ Kulpash Konyrova

Astana celebrated Friday's 20th anniversary of its designation as the capital of Kazakhstan with a great craft fair and various activities for children.

The transfer of the capital from Almaty in 1998, at the initiative of the Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has spurred tremendous growth in Astana.

"When the capital was moved we thought that we would have a million people by 2030, but we reached that figure in 2017," Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko told Efe.

"Astana is now a great magnet for investment, a great contributor to the country's GDP and a transport and economic center in the heart of the country," he said.

Astana has emerged as the nucleus of Kazakhstan and a hub for the nations of Central Asia.

"I hope that in a few years, Astana is a beautiful, global and smart city that connects people between Asia and Europe and between Russia and the countries of Central Asia," Mayor Asset Issekeshev said.

To mark the anniversary, the various regions of Kazakhstan have presented gifts to the capital, including a new bridge across the Yessil River, provided by the Atyrau region on the Caspian coast.

The span, inaugurated last Sunday by Nazarbayev, mimics the shape of a sturgeon to represent the caviar for which Atyrau is famous.

Since becoming the capital, Astana has hosted numerous international events, such as the 2010 summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the 2017 International EXPO, which drew nearly 4 million visitors.

In 1999, Astana was declared a City of Peace by UNESCO, and in 2003, Moody's Investors Service listed the Kazakh capital as among the 30 best cities in the world.

Astana is characterized by modern and futuristic architecture, with emblematic buildings designed by renowned architects such as Norman Foster, who gave the city the Jann Shatyr shopping center, the Bayterek monument and the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.