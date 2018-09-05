Afghan Women's Affairs Minister Dilbar Nazari delivers an address to the regional "Empowering Women in Afghanistan" conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sept. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Gender inequality will not be solved until society is radically transformed, Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman said Wednesday during the regional "Empowering Women in Afghanistan" conference in Astana.

"We will not see true progress on issues that concern women unless it is combined with a total social transformation, a paradigm shift involving the state, the law, the judiciary and the human rights system and, of course, education," Karman said.

The Yemeni journalist, politician and activist called for profound changes that lead "to real results in the struggle for dignity and equality."

The conference, which brought together various political figures from the Central Asian region, opted for education as the main weapon in the struggle for the inclusion of Afghan women in all social, political and economic spheres.

"Let's not forget the importance of education as the basis for any transition for Afghani women and to cure extremism," Karman said.

Afghan Women's Affairs Minister Dilbar Nazari agreed and acknowledged that illiteracy is the main obstacle in the struggle, especially in rural areas.

"Unfortunately, many women who live in villages do not know their rights due to illiteracy, they do not have access to the Internet," she said.

Nazari reminded those present of the improvement in women's situation in Afghanistan, although she acknowledged that government work is hampered by military actions.

In addition, the United States and the European Union showed their support for this regional conference with videos of Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to US President Donald Trump, and the EU high representative for foreign policy, Federica Mogherini.

Mogherini praised the trilateral program organized by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to promote the education of Afghan women in Central Asia, while affirming that the EU "has always been and will continue to be the strongest supporter of women in Afghanistan."

Ivanka Trump, for her part, said that "the status and disposition of women will determine whether or not Afghanistan is a civilized member of the community of nations."

Speaking at the conference, Kazakh Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova proposed various ways to improve women's rights in Afghanistan.

The regional event concluded with the adoption of the Astana Declaration, which emphasizes the importance of the participation of women in the national reconciliation process, as well as the need to work for the full inclusion of women in education and the workforce.

Abdykalikova also proposed the creation of a body of women activists from Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed by the Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs' Business Women Council and the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan.