A group photograph provided by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry showing participants at the international conference on nuclear non-proliferation organized by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and the Kazakh government in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kazakh Foreign Ministry/Aida Ramazanova

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov opens the international conference on nuclear non-proliferation organized by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and the Kazakh government in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kazakh Foreign Ministry/Aida Ramazanova

A photograph provided by the Kazakh Foreign Ministry showing participants at the international conference on nuclear non-proliferation organized by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) and the Kazakh government in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kazakh Foreign Ministry/Aida Ramazanova

An international conference on nuclear non-proliferation opened Wednesday in Kazakhstan, an initiative that the Kazakh foreign minister described as a requirement for "global security."

"Global security and a secure future for future generations can only be guaranteed if the world is completely free of nuclear weapons," Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at the opening of the two-day event.

For this reason, the Central Asian country organized the conference with the long-awaited aim of bringing into force the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"The elimination of the nuclear threat is possible and the CTBT is a fundamental instrument for this task," Abdrakhmanov said.

This treaty aims to ban nuclear tests, but to date the United States, China, Egypt, Israel, Iran, India, Pakistan and North Korea have not signed, paralyzing the process.

"The eight countries that have not ratified the treaty but whose signature is necessary for it to enter into force, should have signed yesterday, but I know it is a difficult process that needs confidence," Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) executive secretary Lassina Zerbo said.

Even so, Zerbo said he was relying on a change of attitude in these states toward the CTBT "to keep the international community in a consensus for the need for a world free of nuclear weapons."

"I think our efforts are working, some of thee eight countries are acting as observers and are now beginning to understand the need for this treaty," the CTBTO executive secretary said.

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, for his part, had a more critical attitude and stressed the urgent need for these countries to ratify the treaty.

"They have to do it, it is public knowledge which countries they are. They know what they need to do and I hope that conferences like today in Astana are one more step to achieve the entry into force of the treaty," Vassilenko told EFE.

Ilya Korsekov, a member of the CTBTO Youth Group, agreed and called for pressure from the public to "go to the top."

"Among these eight countries the world superpower United States stands out and a change of climate in that country would favor bringing the treaty into force," the young Russian said.

The conference coincided with the International Day against Nuclear Tests and the anniversary of the closure of Semipalatinsk, the Soviet Union's nuclear weapons test site, in 1991 by order of the then- and current Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, a decision that put the Central Asian country at the center of the fight for nuclear disarmament.

Nazarbayev presided on Wednesday over the opening ceremony of the Wall of Peace, a modern architectural element inspired by the closure of Semipalatinsk a quarter of a century ago.

The conference, which has the theme "Remembering the Past, Looking to the Future," was attended by government representatives and members of the CTBTO Youth Group and Group of Eminent Persons.