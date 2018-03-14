Spanish dictator Francisco Franco (R), flanked by his deputy, Agustín Muñoz Grande (L), during a cabinet meeting at the Pazo de Meirás, in Sada, Spain, Aug. 1966. EPA-EFE FILE

An increasingly acrimonious legal and political fight to recover a historically-significant estate in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia from the heirs of former military dictator Francisco Franco has flared up after the members of the country's opposition discovered the hardman's grandchildren had put the property on sale, party officials said Wednesday.

The regional secretary-general of the progressive Podemos ("We Can") party and leader of the parliamentary group En Marea ("In A Tide") in Galicia, Carmen Santos, told EFE that the sprawling Pazo de Meirás mansion and parkland – which once belonged to the renowned Spanish naturalist writer Emilia Pardo-Bazán (1852-1921) – needed to be returned into public ownership.

"It's disgraceful. It has to be given back to those the regime stole it from: the citizens of Sada," Santos said, in reference to the town where the estate is located, 15 kilometers (9 miles) to the east of the port city of A Coruña.

The Pazo de Meirás was used by Franco as a summer residence and later by his family after the dictator's death in 1975.

It was declared a monument of cultural interest by the Galician Parliament in July, meaning it should be open to the public.

However, Franco's heirs have continually fought this status, claiming it was their private property.

On Monday, Franco's grandchildren instructed luxury real estate agency Mikeli to sell it, a move which led to an online advertisement listing the property at a price of 8 million euros ($9.9 million).

"The Pazo de Meirás is a paradigm of comfort and contact with nature," the ad said. "A unique enclosure full of history and special details (library, paintings, archaeological artifacts, rooms, blazons, fountains, transepts, decorations, etc.)."

Mikeli also released a promotional video that used old footage from the No-Do, the state-controlled propaganda newsreels during Franco's regime (1939-75).

An effervescent narrator mellifluously provides a fawning description of the estate, with images showing the fascist dictator leisurely reading newspapers in the dining room or holding cabinet meetings with his ministers during his summer breaks.

News of the proposed sale sparked outrage among many in Galicia and the rest of Spain, especially after the recent publication of a legal report commissioned by the provincial government that concluded the 1941 contract detailing the property's sale to Franco was, in fact, fraudulent.

Three years earlier, on Mar. 31, 1938 – while the 1936-39 Civil War was still raging between Franco's rebels and the government forces of the Second Spanish Republic – the so-called Provincial Junta Pro-Pazo of the Leader, made up of a group of local businessmen, effectively donated the Pazo de Meirás to Franco, who had been born in the nearby city of Ferrol.

That same day, the local government of A Coruña said it had bought the property from Pardo-Bazán's heirs and offered it as a summer residence to "our undefeated and glorious Generalissimo," while the province's civil governor sent a telegram to Franco's brother-in-law, Ramón Serrano Suñer, confirming the gift.

A few months later, on Dec. 5, Franco himself accepted the donation as Spanish Head of State by signing a document of receipt with the words "I accept."

However, in 1940 – when the war had already concluded with a victory by Franco's insurgent troops – a new National Heritage law was proclaimed that made all of the Head of State's possessions part of Spain's state assets, which meant they would revert back to the public instead of Franco's heirs after his death.

To avoid this, Franco had a notary in Madrid certify his purchase of the estate from Pardo-Bazán's heirs, thus feigning a transaction that allowed him to claim it as his personal property.

The report concluded that this faked contract made the alleged sale null and void, since Pardo-Bazán's heirs were no longer the estate's legitimate owners, having sold it in 1938 to the Junta Pro-Pazo, and Franco had previously accepted the donation in his capacity of Head of State.

Based on these findings, large swathes of Galician society are now demanding that either the Spanish or the regional government reclaim the Pazo de Meirás as public property.

The regional president of Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said in Sept. that his government had no intention of buying the Pazo de Meirás as it had already done so 80 years earlier, in reference to the involuntary "donations" many Galicians were forced to make in 1938 to pay the 400,000 pesetas the original purchase cost the city of A Coruña.

This "fundraising" campaign involved armed patrols of the fascist Falange movement going from home to home and intimidating citizens unwilling to pay for Franco's gift amid a climate of harsh repression.

"We paid for (the Pazo de Meirás) in 1938 when we donated it to the (Franco) family and I am positive that in the year 2017 we do not want to buy that property again," Núñez said.

Santos criticized Núñez for flip-flopping on the issue, saying that the president and his ruling right-wing Popular Party claimed to condemn Francoism but then refused to take actions against its inheritors in order to avoid alienating the party's staunchly conservative base.

"The PP doesn't have the slightest intention of reversing the harm caused to the people of Sada," Santos said.

Last Wednesday, the Socialist group in the lower house of the Spanish parliament submitted a battery of written questions to the national government, headed by the Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (PP), in which it inquired about the measures it planned to take to reclaim the Pazo de Meirás as part of the country's national heritage.

Branches of Franco's family have been active in the real estate sector in other parts of Spain, since the death in Dec. of the dictator's only daughter, María del Carmen Franco y Polo.

In the case of Maria Luisa Franco Revilla, who says on her Facebook page that she lives in Madrid, local authorities in the southwestern city of Seville said that the palace she has inhabited on a grace-and-favor basis for decades, paying a peppercorn rent, is to be offered to her for sale at an estimated value of 822,000 euros ($1,015,000).

This decision, taken by the PP government, would avoid the three-floor historically-important residence in Patio de Banderas, a stone's throw from the city's cathedral and Alcazar Palace, going for sale by auction to the highest bidder, which could have included including Franco Revilla.

The PP, previously known as Popular Alliance (AP), was founded by seven former high-ranking officials in Franco's regime, including Manuel Fraga – who presided over Galicia between 1990-2005 – and has consistently fought against any measure honoring the historical memory of the Republican side in the civil conflict, with some factions within the party still nostalgic for the past regime.