Fans of drag queens Krystal de Canteur, Charlie Van de Ho, Siberia and Vivian Eastwood watch their performance at Destination night club in Beijing, China, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06897336

Drag queen Vivian Eastwood looks at her mobile phone at Destination night club in Beijing, China, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06897336

Drag queen Vivian Eastwood looks at her mobile phone in a corridor before their show at Destination night club in Beijing, China, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06897336

(L-R) Drag queens Siberia, Vivian Eastwood and Charlie Van de Ho prepare before their show at Destination night club in Beijing, China, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06897336

Drag queens Charlie Van de Ho (R) and Siberia walk along a corridor before their show at Destination night club in Beijing, China, Jul. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06897336

The subdued, cloudy weather Thursday in Beijing was just what four men needed to come down from the adrenaline rush they experienced the night before.

On Wednesday evening in a small room on the fourth level of Destination night club in Beijing, the men were huddled in front of a large wall mirror as they meticulously and expertly apply rouge to their lips and mascara to long, fake eyelashes.

It took them nearly four hours to complete their preparations, but as they added the finishing touches to their looks, these dazzling women in elaborate make-up and dresses were barely recognisable from the four men who had arrived at the beginning of the night.

Known only by their stage names - "Krystal de Canteur", "Charlie Van de Ho", "Vivian Eastwood" and "Siberia" - the men are part of a group of nine drag queens that have come together this summer to stage weekly performances at Beijing's gay night club Destination, the capital's first ever regular stage show featuring drag queens.

Homosexuality was only decriminalised in China in 1997, and was removed from the government's list of mental disorders in 2001.

Despite the changes in legislation, homosexuality is still frowned upon in the conservative Confucian society and mention of it is censored in mainstream media.

While China's drag queen scene is evolving rapidly, with the more liberal metropolis of Shanghai at the forefront of China's LGBT community, the drag subculture in Beijing is relatively new.

Charlie Van de Ho, who works as a fashion designer by day, only started doing drag in April this year when he returned to Beijing after studying and working in London.

He met "Krystal de Canteur", the "Mother" or leader of the troupe, with other aspiring drag queens during a screening of a documentary about drag queen culture by VICE China.

They started performing one-off gigs in night clubs and charity events, and this summer launched the weekly show at Destination, where the group of nine make appearances on a rotating, weekly basis.

For Charlie, drag is a way to experiment and to express himself in a country where he felt left out as a gay person.

"LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transexual) is an important subculture in most countries, but in China it is not. They don't want you to do anything that is not traditionally proper," he said.

The 24-year-old Sichuan native has come out to his parents as gay but not told them about being a drag queen.

"I haven't told my parents that I'm doing drag. I've already come out to them, but because my parents are proper Chinese, I don't think they'd approve of something like that. It will take time for them to accept something like this", Charlie said.

Despite some progress in recent years, Charlie explained, there remain many misconceptions among Chinese people about drag culture, citing an example when a pregnant woman once asked him if watching the show would turn her baby gay.

"Vivian Eastwood", a 33-year-old make-up artist from southern Hunan province, sees the growth of the drag scene as positive even though it is vibrant only in first-tier cities like Shanghai and Beijing.

"There is a Chinese saying 'shang you zheng ce, xia you dui ce', meaning authorities come out with regulations, but the people will always find a way."

He said doing drag makes him stronger and feels that he dances with more power and energy than before. "Drag requires imagination and creativity. It makes life interesting and I make new friends. People who like drag are very friendly".

The troupe currently performs mostly for fun and do not make money from their shows. They design their costumes and looks by themselves.

Charlie typically spends up to 800 RMB ($118) per outfit, and buys most of his costumes from online shop Taobao.

"When you are in drag, you become the centre of attention, you just immediately become popular, while as a boy you are just normal," he said. "Besides looking gorgeous, the adrenaline and attention you get from people is very addictive. You become the star of the night."