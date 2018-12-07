A man walks next to a yellow bus depicting the slogan 'Bollocks to Brexit' outside the Houses of Parliament in London, the United Kingdom, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-eFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Protesters stand in front of a yellow bus depicting the slogan 'Bollocks to Brexit' outside the Houses of Parliament in London, the United Kingdom, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Protesters display EU flags as they stand in front of a yellow bus depicting the slogan 'Bollocks to Brexit' outside the Houses of Parliament in London, the United Kingdom, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A yellow bus carrying an unequivocal anti-Brexit message appeared Friday in downtown London, as documented by an epa-efe reporter.

Pro-European Union activists protested outside the House of Commons under a pouring rain, next to the crowdfunded bus depicting the slogan "Bollocks to Brexit."

The campaign aims to motivate people to write letters to their members of parliament to demand a "final say" and to become more active in the campaign to stop Brexit from happening.

"Brexit, are you sure?" and "There is no 'Brexit Dividend'" were some of the other messages displayed on the canary-yellow vehicle protesting the United Kingdom's imminent withdrawal from the EU.

As part of the protest, a (former UK Foreign Secretary) Boris Johnson lookalike was mock-arrested by an enthusiastically EU-supporting "Robocop," who held up his own sign reading: "Vote Leave broke the law. Brexit is a crime scene but we are the police. Robocop says public inquiry... now!"

Another campaigner wore a wool winter sweater with the slogan: "All I want for Christmas is EU."

Organizers are planning to drive for two weeks in cities across the UK, with a stop in Brussels for the European Council summit scheduled for Dec. 13.

As it left Westminster, the bus headed towards the London neighborhoods of Islington North, Uxbridge, South Ruislip and Maidenhead to continue its tour, which is set to end on Dec. 20.