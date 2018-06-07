Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (back L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (back R) preside over a signing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (L) shakes hand of China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) during a meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRED DUFOUR / POOL

Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) during a signing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

China's Xi Jinping and visiting Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev agreed on Thursday to strengthen bilateral ties and boost economic and trade cooperation, especially along the new Silk Road.

Following an elaborate welcoming ceremony in Beijing, the two presidents signed nine agreements to promote industrial, agriculture, investment and e-commerce projects.

They also signed an intergovernmental pact for cooperation to prevent illegal trafficking in radioactive material.

Nazarbayev is on an official visit to China accompanied by Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the eastern city of Qingdao.

During their meeting, Xi stressed the importance of relations with Kazakhstan -China's largest trading partner in Central Asia- and Astana's influence on stability in the region.

Xi said he would keep supporting Nazarbayev's national and international policies and would enhance Beijing's collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to achieve peace and development in the region.

Nazarbayev praised the Central Asian nation's relationship with China, Kazakhstan's main trade partner, and China's agreement last month to expand commercial ties with the Eurasian Economic Union.

Nazarbayev also met with Chinese PM, Li Keqiang, Kazakh sources told EFE.

The two countries share a border 1,700 kilometers (1,056 miles) long, making Kazakhstan a key player in China's Silk Road initiative.

Kazakh and Chinese business synergies center on the oil and gas, chemical, energy, mining, metallurgic, agriculture and machine-building sectors.

Over the past five years, Beijing and Astana have signed agreements worth $67 billion, one of the most lucrative being a deal hammered out in October to supply China with five billion cubic meters of Kazakh gas.