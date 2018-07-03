AngelVest crypto fund co-founder David Chen (L), robot Sophia (C) and Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev (R) participate in the Cities Mayors Forum "Global Silk Road" on July 3, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Sophia, the first robot granted citizenship by a country, participates in an event on the second day of the Cities Mayors Forum "Global Silk Road" on July 3, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev (L) and his counterpart from the southern city of Shymkent, Gabidulla Abdrahimov (R), after signing a memorandum of cooperation between their cities on the second day of the Cities Mayors Forum "Global Silk Road" on July 3, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

The mayors of more than 60 cities linked through the Silk Road initiative meeting in Astana agreed on Tuesday to set up a Club of Mayors and associations of businessmen, universities, journalists and poets from Silk Road countries, as well as a platform for women and youth organizations.

"Cities are the future of mankind. The network of global cities will become the economic and political framework of the new world," Astana Mayor Asset Issekeshev said at the close of the two-day Cities Mayors Forum "Global Silk Road" held in the Kazakh capital.

"It is the large cities that will become the driver of economic growth," he added.

Meanwhile, Bernd Hallier, the president of the European Retail Academy – an academic network aimed at creating business dialogues between science-oriented universities – expressed his support for the initiative as a measure to drive innovation.

"The silk road will be a driver for innovation worldwide, but we have to change ourselves very quickly to be successful in such competition," said Hallier.

Gabidulla Abdrahimov, mayor of the southern Kazakh city of Shymkent, one of Kazakhstan's biggest cities, praised the summit's usefulness.

"This forum is being very productive for me. As mayor of Shymkent, I want to inform my colleagues from other cities about Shymkent, about its opportunities and I want to attract investments because Shymkent has been the heart of the Silk Road since time immemorial," Abdrahimov said.

The second and last day of the forum was also attended by the android Sophia, developed by the Chinese company Hanson Robotics, which has the ability to adapt to human behavior, communicate with people and became the first robot to obtain a country's citizenship when Saudi Arabia awarded it to her in 2017.

"I fell in love with the unique architecture of the capital, where the latest technologies and innovative methods of city planning are concentrated," Sophia said. "I saw a young and dynamic capital with magnificent buildings."

In addition, during the two days of the international forum, participants welcomed a special gift from China, the construction of the "Golden Bridge on the Silk Road," based on the work of the same name by artist Shu Yong.

It is an architectural complex symbolizing the dream of creating a global community with a common destiny, common interests and a shared responsibility.

According to the forum's organizers, the event was attended by more than 2,000 political and business representatives, including the mayors of London, Bangkok and Sydney.