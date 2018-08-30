Former UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane speaks with EFE during the closing session of the international conference on nuclear non-proliferation organized by the Kazakh government and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kulpash Konyrova

Participants in the international conference on nuclear non-proliferation signed on Thursday a declaration to encourage those countries that have not yet done so to ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) so that it can enter into force.

"How can we actually get the eight states (United States, China, Egypt, Israel, Iran, India, Pakistan and North Korea) to sign and ratify the CTBT? That's something that is very difficult," former UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane, who believes in engaging the public, told EFE.

"The only thing you can really do is mobilize public opinion, mobilize politicians and also to have people link up internationally, so it doesn't become a national effort, but more of an international effort," Kane said.

According to the diplomat, this can be achieved by having a human angle.

"If you live next to one of those explosion sites, you care about that, because your water might be contaminated. So if you find a human approach, I think you have much more of an effect on getting people to notice," she said.

Kane also said she regretted the fact that the CTBT is not included among the UN's sustainable developments goals, something the representative for Uruguay at the World Trade Organization, Jose Luis Cancela, supported.

"The CTBT isn't specifically mentioned in the 17 goals, but it is linked to many of them," Cancela said.

"We can't have peace between countries if we have the threat of nuclear weapons or tests. We can't protect the environment if we allow such a clear weapon of destruction like a test take place," the Uruguayan diplomat said.

The Kazakhstan conference's declaration calls for recognizing the CTBT's contribution to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as its inclusion in the international community's agenda.

The two-day event, which had the theme "Remembering the Past, Looking to the Future," was attended by politicians and members of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Youth Group as well as its Group of Eminent Persons.