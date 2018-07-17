A man cooks Jalebi sweets at at the Old Famous Jalebi Wala in Delhi, India, Jul. 17, 2018. EFE/Elena Granados

Jalebis sweets are prepared at the Old Famous Jalebi Wala in Delhi, India, Jul. 17, 2018. EFE/Elena Granados

Top Indian politicians and Bollywood stars are among the thousands of clients who have visited the Old Famous Jalebi Wala shop in the Old Delhi area of the Indian capital, which has been preparing and selling the traditional Indian sweet for nearly 140 years.

Abhishek Jain, a member of the fourth generation of a family of "Jalebi" makers, arrived at 5.30 am on Tuesday, as he does every day, to prepare the batter with ingredients and the "secret" touch he inherited from his great-grandfather.

"The recipe is not revealed to anyone", Jain told EFE. "I come in the morning, I get the mix ready, and that's how we do it".

One kilo of jalebi costs approximately 500 rupees (about $7.3).

"Most of the time people buy 100 grams, that is just one piece. One piece is more than enough for one person," he said.

The business was started by Jain's great-grandfather, Lala Nem Chand Jain, in the 1880s, and has stayed within the family four generations later.

Lala Nem, a native of a village in Agra, which is home to the Taj Mahal, came to Delhi with only 2 rupees in his pocket, Jain told EFE.

Lala Nem's great-grandson started working when he was just seven years old, and is now in charge of the shop.

Although he never met his great-grandfather, he is very familiar with his struggle which ultimately yielded success.

"He started sitting on the road and started selling his jalebis. That business, he started with just 2 rupees which he got from his dowry when he got married. Soon everybody started liking his jalebis, and (...) he bought this shop when the Muslim people shifted to Pakistan" in 1947, Jain told EFE.

Millions of Muslims left India for Pakistan with the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947 after independence from British rule.

The "Old Famous Jalebi Wala" has been flourishing ever since, and has become famous among India's rich and famous; former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was among the shop's clientele, as well as personalities from the entertainment world, including Bollywood stars like Rajendra Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

Although Jalebi is popular nationwide, Jain attributes the success of the business, which has thrived for almost a century and a half, to his great-grandfather's sage advice.

"On his death bed, he gave us a mantra that whenever you make anything, use the best raw materials, the most expensive ones, and there'll never be a day when you will be running after money, money will always run after you," Jain said.

"We still believe in that and we still go by those words," he concluded.