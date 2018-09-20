Pakistani Shia Muslims flagellate themselves during a mourning procession for the Ashura festival in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

A police officer stands guard along the route of a mourning procession for the Ashura festival in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

A Pakistani Shia Muslim boy is silhouetted against the sky as he flagellates himself with chains and blades during a mourning procession for the Ashura festival in Peshawar, Pakistan, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB

Shia Muslims commemorating the traditional Ashura festival on Thursday marched through the streets of the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar, with many men flagellating their backs with sharp blades, as documented by an epa-EFE reporter on the site.

Ashura, held on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, commemorates the martyrdom of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, whom members of the Shia branch consider to be the third Imam.

The epa-EFE reporter witnessed thousands of people slapping their chests and heads in rhythmic beats to mourn Hussein, who was killed during the Battle of Karbala (present-day Iraq) in the year 680 AD, an event that solidified the schism that separates Sunni and Shia Muslims to this day.

Some believers were seen crying, deeply moved by the story of the revered Imam Hussein that was being re-told by religious leaders over loudspeakers.

Peshawar was also teeming with police officers equipped with riot shields, as Shia festivals are often the target of terror attacks by fundamentalist groups.