A photo made available on Jun. 5, 2018 shows durian for sale from a street vendor in Bangkok, Thailand. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

In the Bible's Book of Genesis, Adam and Eve might not have committed the original sin if, instead of being tempted by an apple, there had been a durian on offer.

A stinking, sulphurous fruit, whose taste has been compared by many to a rotting onion, the durian also has its diehard supporters, who praise its rich, complex taste, which combines a fruity taste with a creamy texture and a somewhat bitter and fermented finish.

The intense smell of this tropical fruit, considered rancid by some and aromatic by others, has led it to be commonly banned inside taxis, flights, public transport and hotel rooms across Southeast Asia.

The durian, which has a sharp, thorny exterior and is the size of a watermelon, is regarded as the "king of fruits" in Thailand, and its sale has rapidly increased in recent years due to rising demand from China.

Last year, Thailand, one of the durian's largest producers, exported more than 600,000 tons of the large fruit - 13 percent more than in 2016 - and the demand has continued to increase, driven above all by e-commerce.

In April, more than 130,000 durians were sold in a minute on the platform Tmall, owned by China's Alibaba group, during a promotional event in Bangkok.

In Thailand's Rayong province (southeast of the capital city Bangkok) Bundeun Phokek, 63, on Tuesday was charging visitors 400 baht (around $12) to sample the fruits - including the durian - harvested from her plantation Suan Yai Da.

Bundeun told EFE that there are increasingly more visitors at her plantation, and in case of excess production in the future, she would also consider selling over the internet.

She said that durians that have ripened to perfection are sweet, creamy and smooth, while others prefer those which are greener.

There are some 30 species of durian trees but the most common is the Durio zibethinus. Thailand is home to more than 200 varieties accounting for 90 percent of the country's market.

The peak season for this fruit, which weighs around three kilograms (6.6 pounds), starts in April in the northern and central parts of the country, and lasts until the end of the year in the south.

Yud, who runs a durian shop in northern Bangkok, said prices fluctuate between 280 baht and 500 baht per kilogram, depending on the variety and the season.

Lindsay Gasik, an American expert on the fruit and author of the blog "The Year of the Durian", has an uncanny ability to identify a perfectly ripe durian just from its color.

"It's like a wine" Gasik told EFE. "It has over 240 volatile aromas inside of it, and every variety tastes and smells and little bit different".

"It's the smell that has really made it famous", she continued. "People like to talk about how it smells really bad, but I don't think people who like durian think it smells bad".

Gasik, who organizes trips in Southeast Asia for durian lovers, compared the fruit's texture with avocado, and reckoned that its taste includes traces of vanilla and a bitterness similar to coffee or chocolate.

Durian is native to the Indonesian archipelago and the Malaysian peninsula, and was familiar to the first Europeans who arrived in the region centuries ago.

"It produces no nausea or other bad effect, and the more you eat of it the less you feel inclined to stop," said British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace in the 19th century, comparing its flavor to cream-cheese, onion-sauce and brown sherry.

Food writer Richard Sterling, on the other hand, has described its smell as "pig-shit, turpentine, onions, garnished with a gym sock."