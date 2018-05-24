UN-Women Representative to Central Asia, Elaine Conkievich, speaks during the final session of the XV Eurasian Media Forum held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eurasian Media Forum

Nepalese founder and president of Today's Youth Asia, Santosh Shah, speaks during the final session of the XV Eurasian Media Forum held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eurasian Media Forum

American producer and director Evgeny Afineevsky, speaks during the final session of the XV Eurasian Media Forum held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eurasian Media Forum

British journalist, broadcaster and Chair of the Social Market Foundation think tank, Mary Ann Sieghart, speaks during the final session of the XV Eurasian Media Forum held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eurasian Media Forum

View of the speakers of final session of the XV Eurasian Media Forum held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eurasian Media Forum

The imbalance of power between men and women is the cause of all the world's conflicts, and men's abuse of that power should be treated as a disease, journalists and politicians taking part in the final session of the XV Eurasian Media Forum said Thursday.

"If we don't engage women in decision making in all processes around the world, then we will continue to have this disbalance of power and inequality that is the root of all conflicts," Elaine Conkievich, UN-Women Representative to Central Asia, told the forum in the southern Kazakh city of Almaty.

"Whether it be domestic violence or brutality in a war, it's all about power relations and until we equal out these power relations we won't have peace in the world or peace in the home," she said at the session, Evolution of Morality: Where do we Find our New Values?

"The involvement of women in gender equality is one of the biggest, if not the biggest challenge of the 21st century and until we all understand that and we put our focus and our attention and our awareness on it, we will not move forward as a species," she said.

Santosh Shah, the Nepalese founder and president of Today's Youth Asia, said men who abuse their power over women for sex suffer from a sickness that the world ignores.

"Treating women unequal, raping them, misusing them, treating them as slaves is by far the biggest disease that the world is engulfed with. And no one, no government, no political party, not the United Nations, not the European Union has put a single penny into doing any research, any exploration trying to find the solution," he said.

"We have to go to the heart of the problem, accepting this as a mental disease. Putting one Harvey Weinstein in jail is not the solution," Shah said in reference to the criminal probe into sex-abuse allegations against former US producer Harvey Weinstein.

American producer and director Evgeny Afineevsky, an Oscar nominee in 2016 for his documentary Winter on Fire, praised the Hollywood women who have come forward to "explain the dark side of their careers."

He described it as an example of today's transition to a new morality and of "society's need to go through the process of cleansing."

"The Harvey Weinstein situation provides us with the opportunity to teach a new generation of producers and directors that women are the same as men. People have to understand, that if you are abusing your position, you are doing something illegal," Afineevsky said.

British journalist, broadcaster and Chair of the Social Market Foundation think tank, Mary Ann Sieghart, scoffed at the excuse of many powerful men accused of abuse that they are the target of a witch-hunt.

"I think the use of the word witch-hunt as a metaphor is actually a really bad and inaccurate one because we all know that witches don't exist, but that sexually harassing men are frankly everywhere," she said.

"In a civilized society we expect men to control their impulses," Sieghart said in her closing remarks to the panel.

"You men, I'm afraid will just have to control your hands. It's not that hard."

The Eurasian Media Forum annually brings together more than 600 experts, politicians, economists and opinion leaders from more than 60 countries.