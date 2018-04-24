The President of the EFE news agency Jose Antonio Vera King Felipe VI speaks ahead of the King of Spain International Journalism Prizes in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizón

King Felipe VI speaks ahead of the King of Spain International Journalism Prizes in Madrid, Spain, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

King Felipe VI of Spain on Tuesday awarded the King of Spain International Journalism Prizes to journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Colombia, Cuba, Spain and Portugal during a ceremony at the Casa de America in Madrid.

Spanish newspaper El Pais was named the Most Outstanding Media in Ibero-America, while the Don Quijote of Journalism honor was given to Spanish writer Fernando Aramburu and the Ibero-American Journalism prize went to Argentina's Juan Roberto Mascardi Vigani.

Other awardees were Costa Rica's Alexander Rivera Gonzalez for television, Portuguese Rute Isabel da Silva Fonseca for radio, Colombian Santiago Saldarriaga for photography, Cuba's Julia Batista Rodriguez for environmental journalism, Brazilian Patricia Toledo de Campos for digital journalism and Spanish Venezuela resident Alicia Hernandez Sanchez for print journalism.

The journalism prizes were created in 1983 and are awarded in collaboration with the Spanish news agency EFE and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation.