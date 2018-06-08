A man walks near a concrete sculpture of a hand with a football, located near the traffic intersection 'Football Chowk' or 'Football Traffic Intersection' next to sports goods market, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018, at Jalandhar, India, Jun. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Workers produce footballs at a manufacturing unit of Nivia, a leading manufacturer of sports equipment, footwear and accessories for core sports, in India, at Jalandhar, India, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A worker stitches footballs during the final stages of their production at a manufacturing unit of Nivia, a leading manufacturer of sports equipment, footwear and accessories for core sports, in India, at Jalandhar, India, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian man inspects footballs during the final stages of their production at a manufacturing unit of Nivia, a leading manufacturer of sports equipment, footwear and accessories for core sports, in India, at Jalandhar, India, Jun. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Workers stack up football shoes in a warehouse which are produced at the manufacturing unit of Fenta Sports, a leading manufacturer of sports goods, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018, at Jalandhar, India, Jun. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Indian man Raj Kumar who has been in the sports goods repair work for 45 years, repairs footballs outside his small shop on a roadside near a sports goods market, ahead of FIFA World Cup 2018, at Jalandhar, India, Jun. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Raj Kumar sat at his roadside repair shop in Jalandhar on Friday, the sound of pneumatic drills and passing cars and motorbikes threatening to drown out the traditionally Punjabi Bhangra music playing over the radio as he stitched up one of several soccer balls that were strewn over his wooden table.

Kumar has been faced with a recent uptick in business as local children take up the sport ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, bringing their footballs to Kumar's shop for a quick and affordable fix-up.

The surge in business has not come as a surprise to the repair man, who says he has been in the job for 45 years.

Kumar told epa that the children of Jalandhar tend to adopt whichever sport gets the most attention on television.

During much of the year in this cricket-obsessed nation, that means repairing cricket bats and pads.

With the World Cup due to start next week in Russia, however, Kumar has been landed with a pile of deflated and beaten up soccer balls, many of which look beyond salvage, and which litter his shop's store cupboard.

Kumar says he has been repairing around 50 footballs per month as the tournament approaches. He charges INR 50 ($0.75) to stitch up a damaged football, while the fare to repair the inside bladder would cost his clients INR 90.

Much of the sports equipment that comes through his repair shop is manufactured locally; Jalandhar is home to a dominant sports goods market.

The city even has a traffic intersection named as "Football Chowk" located next to a market at which mostly sports goods are sold. A concrete sculpture of a hand with a football on it is located near the traffic intersection of "Football Chowk."

Jalandhar's sports industry is one of the biggest manufacturing hub in India with around 100 sports goods manufacturing units in the city.

At one such unit, workers for Indian sports goods company Nivia had their hands full churning out and stacking up a range of different colored footballs, goalkeeping gloves, jerseys and boots.

Many of the balls have been themed in the national colors of teams hoping to excel in Russia, including Spain, England and Argentina.

The company, which employs 2,000 workers, produces over 250,000 balls per year, which are sold through more than 2,000 dealers nationwide.

The manufacturers told epa that while they used to receive a higher demand for their wares from abroad, which has since decreased due to increasing competition from Chinese, Pakistani and Vietnamese producers, they have had a surge in local and domestic orders ahead of the World Cup.