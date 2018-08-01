A handout photo made available by the Roman-Germanic Museum shows an archaeological find in Cologne, Germany, Dec. 5, 2017 (issued Aug . 1, 2018). EPA/HI-FLYFOTO / ROMAN-GERMANIC MUSEUM OF COLOGNE / HANDOUT

Archaeologists have discovered what appears to be Germany's oldest known library with a structure dating back to Roman times and wall niches designed to house scrolls, not books, as seen in images made available to epa on Wednesday.

The discovery was made during construction work next to the Antoniter Church in what is now an important shopping area in the eastern city of Cologne.

"It is at least the earliest library in Germany, and perhaps in the northern provinces of Rome,” Dirk Schmitz, an archaeologist at the Roman-Germanic Museum of Cologne, told journalists.

The library's walls were first revealed during an excavation on the grounds of the church in 2017, Schmitz said.

Archaeologists recognized the Roman structures, something that did not surprise them as Cologne is among Germany’s oldest cities, having been founded in 50 AD and given the Latin name of Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium.

To begin with, the niches, measuring approximately 80 by 50 centimeters, were unexplained.

“It took us some time to match up the similarities," said Schmitz. "We could see the niches were too small to display statues. But they were cabinets for scrolls,” he added. “They are very particular to libraries, you can see similar ones in the library at Ephesus.”

It was not immediately known how many scrolls the library could have held, but Schmitz said it might have been “maybe 20,000.”

The construction would have been smaller than the celebrated library at Ephesus, which was built in 117 AD.

The find was made at a spot that has seen human activity for thousands of years, he said.

The Antoniter Church was erected as a Protestant church in 1802 on top of an older religious building.

It was badly damaged in World War II, then painstakingly restored and reopened in 1952.

The excavation revealed a room 20 meters (66 feet) long and nine meters wide that had an apse, an architectural feature that is a semicircular recess covered with a hemispherical vault or semi-dome, the Roman-Germanic Museum of Cologne said.

The walls were made of a mixture of lime sand and a volcanic rock called trachyte, and archeologists have revealed two small polished floor pieces, the museum said.

Schmitz described the discovery as “really incredible, a spectacular find.”

He said the building would have been used as a public library due to its central location.

It is in the middle of Cologne, in the marketplace, or forum, a public space in the city center.

"Also, it is built using very strong materials, and such buildings, because of their large size, would have been public,” he said.

The walls will be preserved, with the three niches to remain viewable in the underground basement of the church's community center which is currently being built.