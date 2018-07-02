The mayors of 60 cities linked through the Silk Road initiative met on Monday in the capital of Kazakhstan to discuss regional economic association, the strengthening of cultural relations and the promotion of peace and sustainable development.

According to the organizers of the Cities Mayors Forum "Global Silk Road," the inaugural session of the two-day event was attended by more than 2,000 political and business representatives, including the mayors of London, Bangkok and Sydney.

During the forum, Astana announced it would join the UN project for the development of smart cities.

"As partners in the smart sustainable cities of the International Telecommunication Union, we are pleased to deliver a letter on Astana joining the initiative in the field of smart sustainable cities and the introduction of KPI smart sustainable cities," said Alexey Shadrin, head of the Russian Carbon Fund.

Participants also discussed the introduction of green technologies in cities, an investment project which, according to the director of the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects Rapil Zhoshybayev, Kazakhstan supports.

"We have reached agreements on active cooperation and partnership, as well as on the implementation of joint projects with companies that produce the latest technologies," Zhoshybayev said.

In addition, assistance from the international center will be provided to international projects of the Silk Road in terms of regulatory, legal and marketing support for green investments and green businesses.

Plans were in place to establish a Club of Mayors and associations of businessmen, universities, journalists and poets from the Silk Road countries, as well as a platform for women and youth organizations, once the Forum draws to an end on Tuesday.