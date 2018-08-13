A Filipino relative (R) speaks to a counsellor during a wake, for a person killed during the on-going counter-narcotics war, in Caloocan, Philippines, 07 August 2018 (issued on 13 August 2018). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Filipino mother Nanet Castillo speaks during an interview with the media in Caloocan, Philippines, 07 August 2018 (issued on 13 August 2018). EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

As a neighborhood community leader, Emily Soriano was in charge of informing the police about local drug dealer hideouts to help with operations as part of the government’s notorious crackdown on the narcotics trade, which has left thousands dead since Jun. 2016.

But after her 15-year-old son Angelito was murdered during one of the campaigns’ raids, she turned her back on Rodrigo Duterte’s violent anti-drugs war, and now works with a non-governmental organisation to counsel and aid the families of victims of the president’s crackdown.

"In the beginning, I collaborated because I felt it was good to wipe out drugs from the streets, but I don't agree with killing innocents with the excuse that they are collateral victims like my son," Soriano told EFE at her house in Bagong Silang, one of Manila’s poorest neighborhoods.

She now works with the religious organization Rise Up!, which was formed two years ago when the war on drugs was launched, to offer legal and psychological assistance to families of the victims.

Soriano's son, Angelito, three other minors and four adults were killed on Dec. 28, 2016, in a drug-related shootout; she believes the police had a direct hand in the killings.

"Several eyewitnesses confirmed to me that the killers were policemen but they are afraid to speak out," she said.

That case was closed due to a lack of evidence, as was that of 32-year-old Aldrin, who was shot dead by masked bikers while crossing a street in the Tondo neighborhood of the capital city on Oct. 2, 2017.

His mother Nanet Castillo says Aldrin happened to be in the “wrong place at the wrong time”, caught in the shooting while visiting his sister.

While several eyewitnesses have told Castillo that there was at least one policeman among the bikers that shot at her son, no one is willing to come forward and testify.

She claims the police had not only tried to quash the investigation into the killing but also tried to dissuade her from pursuing the case.

"Everybody knows that the police receive a bonus for every trafficker they kill, and they are killing innocents," she said.

The two mothers place the blame for these killings at Duterte’s feet, saying that the president gave the police free rein to kill any suspect in his anti-drug campaign whether they were guilty or innocent.

The families of victims are often harassed and even forced to move houses, like in the case of Katherine Bautista, who had to move from Tondo to Bulacan along with her husband and five children, after reporting the death of her stepson in January 2017 to the Ombudsman.

The government says that more than 4,200 have been killed so far in the anti-drug campaign, but human rights organizations claim the figure to be much higher, estimating that between 12-15,000 have died during the crackdown.