Member of Britain's House of Lords, Francis Maude, speaks during the XI Astana Economic Forum Global Challenges Summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA.

Project manager at the Z/Yen think tank, Mark Yeandle, during the XI Astana Economic Forum Global Challenges Summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA.

Chief Executive of the AIFC Court, Christopher Campbell-Holt, speaks during the XI Astana Economic Forum Global Challenges Summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA.

The head of the new Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Kairat Kelimbetov, speaks during the XI Astana Economic Forum Global Challenges Summit, in Astana, Kazakhstan, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA.

The head of the new Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) said Friday that the organization had reinforced its court of arbitration based on English common law to establish safeguards against outside meddling and bad practices.

"We have a completely separate system in legal terms," Kairat Kelimbetov told EFE, drawing an analogy between the relationship of the AIFC to the Kazakh government and that of Hong Kong to the government of China.

"We have one country and two systems here in Kazakhstan. This is about an independent and autonomous court system. We will never allow to ... bring any kind of government interference," he said during the XI Astana Economic Forum Global Challenges Summit.

Eurasia's first international financial center seeks to attract investors and dispel doubts by means of this autonomous legal system.

"So, what we've done in the AIFC is to establish from very early on - we've been operational since the first of January 2018 - a world-class common law commercial court and separately, but complementary to the court, an international arbitration center," Christopher Campbell-Holt, Chief Executive of the AIFC Court, said.

"And the whole point is to protect the rights of investors. We have a system now which applies the very highest, strictest international standards for justice to resolve commercial disputes," he told EFE.

According to Mark Yeandle, project manager at the Z/Yen think tank, this autonomy is what defines "good" international financial centers.

"Generally, people in the financial world tend to prefer governments that don't interfere too much. I believe that the Astana international financial center people, the AIFC, are doing a very good job at speaking to the government and taking a steer without being overruled by them," he said.

The Kazakh government, for its part, is moving forward with its 2016-2020 privatization plan, which includes nearly 800 entities, a project that depends on the AIFC to promote those macroeconomic measures.

The government aims to reduce the weight of state-owned companies from roughly 60 percent of GDP now to 15 percent in 2020.

"I think the privatizations that are coming down the track, the IPOs, are incredibly important. These are good businesses, but they need to be structured in the way that investors feel comfortable with, the right corporate governance, the right protection for investors. And as long as that's done, as I'm confident it will be, then I think you'll start to see the confidence of investors in the financial center growing," Francis Maude, a member of Britain's House of Lords, told EFE.

"I would expect the government to want the new IPOs, the new flotations, to be listed on the new exchange in Astana, the AIX, and it would make sense for that to happen. But it does need to be structured well, and carefully, because the investors will come back for subsequent flotations, subsequent offerings, if they have had a good experience with the first ones," the former UK Cabinet secretary said.

The Astana Economic Forum is a three-day summit that began Thursday, in which renowned politicians, researchers and analysts interpret global trends and estimate how those trends will impact the world economy and Kazakhstan's place within it.

Some 450 politicians, scientists, economists, journalists and other professionals from 24 nations are in the Kazakh capital for the economic forum.

Speakers include Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, former French President François Hollande, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, physicist and futurist Michio Kaku and former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neil, creator of the BRICS acronym.