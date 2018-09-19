Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara (L) and his Kazakh counterpart, Kairat Abdrakhmanov (R), speak after their meeting on Sept. 19, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan, where they discussed the prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, who is on his first official visit to Kazakhstan, discussed on Wednesday with his Kazakh counterpart, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, the prospects for cooperation within the framework of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"Kazakhstan's experience in building dialogue is interesting for us, interethnic and interfaith dialogue is important for us, we all must maintain fraternal relations and strive for dialogue," Tangara said.

The Gambian minister, who emphasized the importance of what unites people and not what divides them, applauded Kazakhstan's relations with its neighbors.

"Kazakhstan has powerful neighbors and has peaceful relations with them. We have much to learn from you. I would like Kazakhstan to be more active in Africa," the diplomat said.

For his part, Abdrakhmanov thanked Gambia for supporting the Central Asian country's UN Security Council candidacy and for all the peace initiatives in Astana.

"Seventy percent of the agenda of the UN Security Council is occupied with issues of peace and security on the African continent," the Kazakh foreign minister said.

Abdrakhmanov also said Gambia would play a key role at the OIC next year.

"During our talks, we discussed important events, such as the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the OIC and the organization's summit. Kazakhstan will help Gambia in preparing these important events," he said.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers also discussed measures to encourage and support interethnic dialogue, which will be the main theme of the next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held Oct. 9-10 in Astana.