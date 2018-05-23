The head of the forum's organizing committee, Dariga Nazarbayeva, a former deputy premier and the daughter of President Nazarbayev, speaks during the opening ceremony of the XV Eurasian Media Forum under the theme "15 Years of Evolution: How the World is Changing and How the World Changes us," in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/EURASIAN MEDIA FORUM

Kazakhstan on Wednesday opened the XV Eurasian Media Forum under the theme "15 Years of Evolution: How the World is Changing and How the World Changes us," with a series of sessions chaired by leading figures in the media business.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev set the tone of the discussions in a welcoming speech delivered by Information Minister Dauren Abayev in the southern Kazakh city of Almaty.

"In the face of a changing world, the aggravation of geopolitical contradictions and new technological opportunities, the media can become both a detonator of the escalation of conflicts and a factor of global deterrence and prevention of international tension," Nazarbayev said.

Journalism has a great responsibility as it "should be the embodiment of service to society and high ethical and moral qualities," he said.

"A grave challenge to classical journalism is the crisis of confidence" that the industry now faces, Nazarbayev added.

Renown international journalist Riz Khan hosted the forum's opening ceremony, outlining Wednesday's panel sessions that centered on information technology and fake news, and how to manage public confidence in the modern world, among other topics.

"Traditional media should give analysis and context and teach the audience to distinguish fake (news) from the truth. These things will help preserve the media's place in the world," mobile journalist and founder of "Hashtag Our Stories," Yusuf Omar, said.

The head of the forum's organizing committee, Dariga Nazarbayeva, a former deputy premier and the daughter of President Nazarbayev, echoed her father's advice, saying that the use of technological inventions should be approached sensibly and responsibly.

"The real disaster are the so-called trolls - invisible fighters of information wars, as well as producers of fake news," that present a challenge to "the previously unshakable principles of objectivity and impartiality of traditional media," the former head of Khabar, the official state-run news agency, said.

The Eurasian Media Forum annually brings together more than 600 experts, politicians, economists and opinion leaders from more than 60 countries.

Key speakers include French journalist and writer Renaud Girard, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, David Chikvaidze, chief of staff of the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Geneva.