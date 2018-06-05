General view of the international conference "Astana: The City of Peace, " in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry

Astana's Mayor Asset Issekeshev speaks during the international conference "Astana: The City of Peace, " in Astana, Kazakhstan, June 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan's 20-year-old capital Astana has set in motion more than two dozen projects using data gathering and technology in a bid to place the ultra-modern metropolis among the world's top 50 smart cities, Mayor Asset Issekeshev said Tuesday.

"We have an ambitious goal. It is important for us that our capital develops as a global city and becomes a key center for innovation, culture, architecture, education and trade," Issekeshev told the international conference "Astana: The City of Peace."

"Many problems will be solved with the help of new technological solutions: traffic jams, street cleaning, transport models, medical records, schools, intelligent lighting in the city, heat flow management, security, video surveillance...these are specific solutions that create quality of life," Astana's mayor said.

Issekeshev said the modernization of the city was "not just a tribute to fashion," but a necessary step towards "efficient development."

The international conference, which is part of the celebrations held this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the appointment of Astana as capital, focused on the city's political and diplomatic importance for Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Guests and speakers included former Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini, former Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu and ex-Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Muratbek Imanaliyev.

The capital of Kazakhstan was moved from Almaty, the largest city in the country, to Astana on June 10, 1998 on the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Since then, Astana has hosted numerous international events like the 2010 Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe summit, the international exhibition EXPO 2017 and nine rounds of Syrian peace talks known as the Astana Process.