Spanish Secretary of State for Trade Xiana Mendez (L) and Spanish Ambassador to Kazakhstan David Carriedo during the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission on Sept. 27, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakh Deputy Economy Minister Aset Irgaliyev (L) and Kazakh Ambassador to Spain Konstantin Zhigalov (R) during the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission on Sept. 27, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

(Left to right) Spanish Development Finance Institution (Cofides) CEO Jose Luis Curbelo (L), Deputy Director General for Trade Policy with Europe, Asia and Oceania Maria Aparici Gonzalez (2-L), Spanish Secretary of State for Trade Xiana Mendez (3-L) and Spanish Ambassador to Kazakhstan David Carriedo (3R) during the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission on Sept. 27, 2018, in Astana, Kazakhstan. EPA-EFE/KULPASH KONYROVA

Kazakhstan and Spain on Thursday penned two memoranda of financial cooperation between the Kazakh state agency Baiterek Holding and the Secretary of State for Commerce of Spain and Cofides, the Spanish Development Finance Institution.

Spain's Secretary of State for Trade, Xiana Mendez, said the agreements -- hammered out in Astana during a meeting of the Kazakh-Spanish intergovernmental commission and within the framework of the countries' joint Business Council -- "are new tools for collaboration."

Besides the memoranda, Mendez said ties between Spain and the Central Asian nation should be strengthened with greater activity on top of the meetings held every two years.

"Strengthening economic relations between both countries is of such importance that it is not only a biennial issue, but we also want a two-year-long agenda of action for mutual benefit," she said.

Kazakh Deputy Minister of Economy, Aset Irgaliyev, stressed that his country was interested in Spain's experience in security matters and in the creation of smart city systems.

"This could be a new direction of cooperation between our countries," he said.

The two sides emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan's role in the Chinese initiative known as the One Belt One Road.

"Kazakhstan is a transit country. We propose to use more actively the opportunities available to increase the volume of transport of goods from China to Europe," said Irgaliyev, who also stressed access via Kazakhstan to the huge Eurasian Economic Union market.

According to the ambassador of Kazakhstan in Spain, Konstantin Zhigalov, the new areas of cooperation could be ecotourism, health tourism and digital technologies, and noted that Spain was prepared to invest in the construction of a waste processing complex in Kazakhstan.

He also said that both countries were working on the creation of a direct air route between Madrid and Astana, Kazakhstan's capital, "to intensify cooperation between our countries."

Since 2005, gross income of Spanish investments in Kazakhstan have totaled 202 million dollars and that more than 40 Spanish companies are currently working in Kazakhstan.

"We intend to make efforts to increase those numbers," Irgaliyev said.