Palestinian man moves a plastic piece used to feed sheap as he crosses swage water from Kefar Adummim settlement, at the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Bedouin children hold pictures of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ahead of her expected visit to Israel Oct. 03, at the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

A general view of the Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, located between the West Bank city of Jericho and Jerusalem, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

"Goal, goal, goooooooooooal!" Abdallah shouted enthusiastically as Palestinian children played Tuesday on their school's improvised soccer field in the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, located in the occupied West Bank, though it may be one of his last games before Israeli bulldozers completely demolish the village.

Israel is set to forcibly displace the community at any time - a move the human rights organization Amnesty International called a war crime - after the deadline for residents of Khan al-Ahmar to demolish their own homes expired on Monday.

Hala, a teacher at the Italian-funded school made from recycled materials, told EFE that many children "are scared or have nightmares," especially "the ones who see Israeli soldiers at night."

"It's a crime, (the children) have no other places to go and their families have not received an education. For them, this school is a real opportunity," she asserted.

The move to expel Khan al-Ahmar's 180 residents, many of whom are from Bedouin shepherd communities that were already expelled from southern Israel in the 1950s, was given final approval on Sept. 5 by Israel's high court.

Around 160 students, both from Khan al-Ahmar and other nearby Bedouin villages, regularly attend the school, including an eight-year-old girl Dalal, who told EFE timidly that she did not think that one day she would stop going to school.

"She trusts the people who are here, she believes they will help them and they will protect their school," Hala explained.

Israel's plan to demolish Khan al-Ahmar has been widely denounced by the international community and the United Nations, which called on Israel to back down on its decision and reiterated the illegality under international law of the forced transfer of a population in occupied territory.

Israel has for years sought to expand settlements into the area around Khan al-Ahmar, which is located in a key part of the occupied West Bank between Jerusalem and the Jewish-only settlement of Ma'ale Adumim.

On Monday night, almost 200 local and international activists slept near the school in the permanent protest tent that was built 106 days ago to establish a round-the-clock presence in the village in the event that Israeli authorities arrive to begin demolition.

One of the community leaders, Eid Abu Khamis, told EFE "Whatever happens, whatever the Israeli army does, the community has decided that it stays here, we are not going to move."