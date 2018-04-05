Members of the public look at a series of paintings of Antibes by Claude Monet at the National Gallery in London, UK, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Members of the public look at paintings by Claude Monet at the National Gallery in London, UK, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Members of the public look "The Doge's Palace" by Claude Monet at the National Gallery in London, UK, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Members of the public look "Antibes, Morning" (1888) by Claude Monet at the National Gallery in London, UK, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Members of the public look at a series of paintings of Rouen Cathedral by Claude Monet at the National Gallery in London, UK, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The presence of architectural elements camouflaged within the impressionist works of French painter Claude Monet is set to be explored in a new exhibition opening at the National Gallery in London, as reported by an epa photographer on Thursday.

"Monet and Architecture" gathers over 75 works that focus on the buildings captured by Monet, such as the cathedral in Rouen, which he painted dozens of times at different hours of the day to perfectly illustrate the shifting lights and shadows across the 11th-century building.

"This is a new way of looking at Monet’s work. It shows how he used architecture to create his compositions, both in his most famous paintings and lesser-known works," said the Gallery on its website.

Some of the works included have buildings camouflaged as part of the landscape, such as his Antibes series, which shows the Mediterranean resort glimmering in the distance across the sea.

On the other hand, "The Doge's Palace" features the historic Venice building at the forefront of the painting, overshadowed only by its own glimmering reflection in the water that was painted with Monet's signature broad, colorful brush strokes.

"Monet and Architecture" is set to be open to visitors from next Monday to July 29.